Hepburnville, Pa. — A man allegedly fired a 9mm handgun at vehicles near the Hepburnville Exit heading North on US-15 Wednesday.

Brandon Rae Mullins, 22, of Mansfield, swerved into a vehicle after it merged onto Interstate 180, Lycoming Regional Police Officers said. After taking the exit for US-15 toward Mansfield, both vehicles traveled north before exiting near Hepburnville, they added.  

While on the exit Mullins pointed a 9mm pistol at the car and fired “several” rounds, Captain Christopher Kriner said. No vehicles or people were struck by gunfire during the incident, he added.

Mullins was later taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at his home in Mansfield.

Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $175,000 monetary during an arraignment on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and simple assault. Mullins could not post bail and was transported to the Lycoming County Prison.  

A preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon is scheduled for July 12.

