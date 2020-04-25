Police are searching for a suspect after responding to reports of shots fired and finding a male gunshot wound victim around 5 p.m. today in the City of Williamsport.

The victim is still alive, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department.

"The victim was transported to the UPMC emergency room by ambulance for treatment," Chief Damon R. Hagan said.

The shooting happened in the area of Pine and West 7th Streets, Hagan said.

Williamsport police did not release a description of the suspect vehicle to the public, but the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police said they stopped a vehicle on Route 220 that matched the suspect vehicle's description.

It turned out to be the wrong vehicle, police said.

Agents of the Criminal Investigation Unit are currently following up on leads and Agent Brittany Alexander has been assigned as the lead investigator on the case.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alexander at 570-327-7586 or e-mail balexander@cityofwilliamsport.com.