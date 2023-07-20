South Williamsport, Pa. — A man shoved and pinned a Lycoming Regional Police Officer into a wall during an interview, authorities said.

Jonathan Tucker Kyle, who is listed as 6’4” and 150 pounds, allegedlly disregarded commands by Officer Stephanie Neeper as she attempted to talk near the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, according to police. The 33-year-old slapped her hand away and proceeded to push her into an outside wall of a house, police added.

Kyle used his body weight to then pin Neeper against the side of the structure, according to the complaint. Officer Keven Grant of the South Williamsport Police Department helped take Kyle to the ground, police said.

Even with handcuffs on Kyle continued to resist officers, Grant said. EMS was called to sedate Kyle, who was then transported to the hospital for evaluation, Grant added.

Kyle was familiar to police, according to the affidavit, and was known to "not like to answer questions from the police," Grant wrote. "He was known to me as being very angry and confrontational with police."

Kyle was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Judge Gary Whiteman set bail at $25,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment at the beginning of the month.

Kyle is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in September.

Docket sheet

