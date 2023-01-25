Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise.

Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

Streck and his brother, Bryce Streck, allegedly gave the men “dirty looks” as they entered the store, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. Once the witnesses left the store, one flipped Bryce Streck off as he stood across the parking lot at a gas pump. Bryce entered the passenger’s seat of Streck’s vehicle and the two men circled around the pump behind the accusers.

Ashton Streck was seen holding a firearm as he drove the vehicle through the parking lot, according to the witnesses. Streck then pointed the weapon at the two men after they flipped him off for a second time.

Surveillance video showed Streck traveling around the parking lot as the witnesses described, Arnold said. Police were able to obtain the vehicle’s registration number from the recording. It was traced back to a home in Williamsport that belonged to Streck’s grandmother.

Police located pictures posted on Dec. 22 of a Glock 9 mm handgun with a partially ejected magazine on a Facebook profile owned by Ashton Streck at 8 p.m. the night of the incident.

According to investigators, the picture was removed and the profile name was changed shortly after the discovery. Streck, who told police he changed the name specifically to avoid people in Jersey Shore, admitted to making the changes to the profile.

Streck reported to the State Police Barracks in Montoursville on Jan. 5 just after 10 p.m. after learning a “Be-on-the-lookout” was issued for the vehicle. He said he wanted to “clear the air” with authorities.

Streck provided his version of events to State Police, who told the accused he was free to leave at any point during their conversation.

“Ashton (Streck) was adamant that he did not have the firearm in his possession however displayed multiple indicators of deceit during the interview,” Arnold said.

Streck told police he owned a black Glock 43 9mm handgun and had a concealed carry permit, investigators said. Streck allegedly told them the firearm was locked in a gun safe at his grandmother's and had been there for two weeks.

Troopers seized the weapon from Streck, who was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Court records show Streck was charged two counts of each offense. No bail was listed for Streck.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Denise Dieter is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Docket sheet

