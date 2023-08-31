Limestone Township, Pa. — A local man was caught stealing two tins of Pokemon cards from a Dollar General, state police in Montoursville said.

Derek John Puzak, 30, of Jersey Shore left the store near the 100 block of Mountain View Lane on July 31 after one of the containers fell out of his pocket, according to the complaint. Puzak allegedly grabbed the tin and left with two packs valued at $15 apiece.

An employee at the store viewed Puzak stealing the merchandise on video shortly after the incident, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. The witness described Puzak’s vehicle as an older model Volkswagen Jetta with multiple decals on the back window, Arnold added.

Puzak came back to the store a short time later and attempted to return a hose, according to the witness. He left his name, address, and phone number with the employee after the item was given back to the store.

“The video surveillance depicts an accurate course of events told by the witness,” Arnold said.

Puzak was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Both are graded as second-degree misdemeanors.

He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment with Judge Denise Dieter.

