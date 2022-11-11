Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners.

Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit.

A woman allegedly inquired about one of the dirt bikes in late August, police said. She spoke with the owner near the 100 block of Minnequa Avenue in Canton.

The woman, identified as Julie May, said she needed to speak with her family before purchasing the bike.

The next day the bikes' owner noticed Bob Barnes of Canton sneaking through her backyard toward the shed. After being confronted by the owner, Barnes asked if he could make payments on the bike.

The owner told Barnes payments would be possible, but the bike would stay at the home, police said. Barnes then left.

The next morning on Aug. 28 the owners awoke to find two bikes missing from the shed, including the one May had asked about a day earlier, according to the report. The owners told police the bikes were valued at $800 and $150.

The homeowners reached out to May about the missing bikes after reporting them missing to police. May and Bob Barnes took them to a trailer in Canton Township where the bikes were discovered partially covered up, police said.

Investigators spoke with a manager at Landon's Carwash after they noticed a surveillance camera that faced the backyard of the Canton property. Video showed Jessica Barnes and Griffin moving the bikes through the backyard, investigators said.

When confronted with the evidence, Jessica Barnes admitted to taking the bikes, according to the affidavit.

She and Griffin allegedly took the first bike from the shed at approximately 3:01 a.m. Video showed Griffin return at approximately 3:11 a.m. and take the second bike.

Jessica Barnes was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. She is being held in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison.

Jessica Barnes was previous charged for theft in Sept., according to court records. Barnes discovered a man’s wallet and allegedly used it to make several purchases throughout Bradford County.

Griffin is being charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. Griffin was released on Nov. 7 when he posted $200,000 unsecured bail.

Jessica Barnes and Griffin are scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.

No charges were listed for May or Bob Barnes.

