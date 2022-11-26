theft 2020
NCPA Staff

Williamsport, Pa. — A homeowner’s well-placed camera caught a woman removing hydrocodone from a safe. 

Corey Nan Goode wiped the bottle down with her shirt, along with the handle on the safe after taking the pills. The 43-year-old Goode then locked the safe that was inside the home in the 100 block of Huffman Avenue. 

A witness provided surveillance footage to police on Aug. 16 after he discovered the medication was missing. Goode, a relative of the accuser, had access to the home and safe, according to the affidavit. 

Goode was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing. 

No bail was listed for Goode. 

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!