Williamsport, Pa. — A homeowner’s well-placed camera caught a woman removing hydrocodone from a safe.

Corey Nan Goode wiped the bottle down with her shirt, along with the handle on the safe after taking the pills. The 43-year-old Goode then locked the safe that was inside the home in the 100 block of Huffman Avenue.

A witness provided surveillance footage to police on Aug. 16 after he discovered the medication was missing. Goode, a relative of the accuser, had access to the home and safe, according to the affidavit.

Goode was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

No bail was listed for Goode.

Docket sheet

