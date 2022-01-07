Williamsport, Pa. — Troopers from PSP Montoursville viewed surveillance video of an assault after an employee at Faxon Lanes reported it.

In the video, Anthony James, 48, of Williamsport was allegedly seen pushing a woman against a wall. Trooper said he also took the woman’s purse, which was later retrieved by a juvenile and given back to the woman.

James, who is actively being pursued by authorities, was charged with two misdemeanors in second-degree simple assault and third-degree theft by unlawful taking. He was given two summary charges that included harassment and disorderly conduct.

An employee told troopers James paid his bill with a credit card, which helped identify him. When troopers spoke with the woman from the video, they observed a lump above her eye.

