Williamsport, Pa. — Guilt got the better of a suspected package thief who then messaged the owner to apologize, police say.

Jerry Lee Nicholas contacted the victim through Facebook and identified himself as the person who stole packages off his porch, police said. The 46-year-old Williamsport resident, who was previously charged with retail theft and trespassing in 2022, told the accuser he was sorry.

The theft allegedly occurred on Dec. 27 shortly after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Glennwood Avenue. A doorbell camera showed Nicholas walked onto the porch and knocked on the door while looking around. When no one answered, he put on a mask and picked up the packages from the porch, charges state.

The victim provided the surveillance video to Officer Jacob Huling the next day and Huling was able to identify Nicholas from his driver’s license photo.

The missing items had a total value of $55, according to the affidavit. Nicholas was charged with second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

No bail was listed for Nicholas, who is scheduled to appear on Feb. 16 for a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

