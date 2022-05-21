Excerpted from an Accuweather publication.

High temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s are on the way for close to 100 million people in the Northeast this weekend as stifling heat typical of the middle of summer will be felt from Ohio to North Carolina and Maine.

In many areas, the heat and humidity this Saturday and Sunday will bring the hottest conditions since last August, and in some locations, record highs for nearly 100 cities that have stood for more than a century could be broken, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Daily record highs that have stood since the World War II and Great Depression eras will be challenged at a number of locations. At Philadelphia, temperatures could approach the record of 95 set in 1934 on Saturday. In both Raleigh, North Carolina, and Albany, New York, the daily records for Saturday, May 21, were set in 1941.

The record in Raleigh is 96, while the record in New York's state capital is 91. Highs of 96 and 95 degrees are forecast for the two cities respectively. Raleigh could reach 96 as early as Friday, which would break the record of 94 set in 1938.

Temperatures in Baltimore are also forecast to come dangerously close to the daily record high of 96 degrees on Saturday, while the city hosts the Preakness Stakes. The second leg of the Triple Crown could be the hottest one so far this century, with temperatures failing to even reach 90 degrees the day of the race. Since 2000, the warmest day of the race was in 2004, when the city of Baltimore recorded 87.

