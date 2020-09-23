Harrisburg, Pa. – AARP Pennsylvania published survey results showing that Pennsylvania voters aged 50-plus are not a lock for either presidential candidate. Instead, the poll revealed older voters are voting according to which candidate expresses support for Social Security and Medicare.

The survey finds that support for Social Security and Medicare unifies voters from both parties. A majority of voters from both parties say that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who will protect Social Security (87%), strengthen Medicare (88%), lower drug costs (90%), and increase protections for nursing homes (82%).

"This survey shows that candidates who want to win this year must address voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and other issues important to 50-plus voters," said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.

The Pennsylvania poll findings include:

55% of 50-plus voters are worried about getting COVID

22% know someone who has died from the coronavirus

More voters are concerned about getting infected with the coronavirus (64%) than getting a vaccine for it (32%)

44% of participants are worried about not being able to afford to retire

The AARP Pennsylvania survey was conducted with the help of Beneson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group, who conducted 1,600 phone interviews with likely voters based on registered voter lists.

The surveys were taken from August 30 to September 8. Overall margin of error: ± 2.5% at 95% level of confidence.