Williamsport, Pa. — A 33-year-old woman accused of letting a six-year-old child be sexually assaulted by a 36-year-old man will be released from custody after a motion was granted in Lycoming County Court Monday.

Michelle Strayer of Muncy was granted release during a hearing to revoke bail for co-defendant Marcus Drake McDaniel. Strayer's attorney called for the motion after McDaniel's bail hearing was continued by Judge Ryan Tira. McDaniel is working in North Carolina and was unable to make Monday's court date.

Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said the DA's office had no objection to McDaniel's continuance or Strayer's release.

McDaniel posted $150,000 bail on April 13 after being charged with a slew of felonies that included first-degree rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

An investigation into McDaniel and Strayer started when Detective Loretta Clark received a report of abuse from PA Childline.

During an interview with Clark, the minor described sexual acts McDaniel would perform with Strayer in the room. The child also identified areas on a stuffed animal where McDaniel would touch her, Clark wrote.

“I can’t talk about anything because (Strayer) made me promise not to talk about it,” the six-year-old accuser allegedly told police during an interview in late March.

Stayer allegedly made the young child “pinky” promise not to say anything to authorities. The child said Strayer would watch as McDaniel performed various sex acts on her, Clark wrote in an affidavit.

Clark said the abuse took place at a residence near the 30 block of Main Street in Muncy. Authorities estimated the abuse took place throughout the month of March.

Strayer was charged with first-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, conspiracy—rape of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, sexual exploitation of children, and obstruction. Strayer was detained to the Lycoming County Prison after she failed to post $99,000 bail.

That changed Monday when Strayer was ordered to supervised release.

Along with the two first-degree felonies, McDaniel was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and criminal attempt—rape of a child. All of the charges against McDaniel are graded as felonies.

