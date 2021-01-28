Harrisburg, Pa. – On Monday, Judge Carolyn Nichols, a second-generation lawyer and former criminal court trial judge currently serving on Superior Court, announced her goal of being elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this year.

Judge Nichols is following the legacy of her father, Edward K. Nichols, Jr., a Tuskegee Airman who started his legal career in the Philadelphia District Attorneys' Office at a time when Black Assistant District Attorneys could not practice in Common Please Court and were limited to municipal court.

“I am honored to be now where my dad could not be in his time. I learned his values of integrity, hard work, and the commitment to the Rule of Law to help everyday people. These are principles I am committed to implement as a Jurist to ensure procedural justice in our court system and equal justice for all as a reality.”

Judge Nichols is a proud Pennsylvania native and Philadelphia public school graduate. After completing Overbrook High School, she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Juris Doctor, and Masters of Law degrees from Temple University, and her MBA from Eastern University.

Her legal career spanned over twenty years of public service before her election to the bench. She served as Legislative Assistant in City Council, Assistant City Solicitor, Deputy Secretary of External Affairs to the Mayor, and City Deputy Finance Director/MBEC Director, and maintained a solo legal practice.

Elected to the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court in 2011, Judge Nichols conducted hundreds of jury trials and proceedings in the criminal division with equal justice protecting the rights of the accused and crime victims. She was elected to the Superior Court in 2017, where she hears criminal, civil, and orphans’ court appeals.

Judge Nichols' goals include reducing recidivism, improving positive reentry, ending the school-to-prison pipeline, and fighting for gender and racial equality. She has received several awards for her work fighting for social justice.

“It is critical that Pennsylvania’s highest court holds this country to its promise of making equal justice for all a reality,” said Judge Nichols.

If elected, Judge Nichols would be the first Black woman elected to the Supreme Court in its 300-year history as the oldest appellate court in the United States.