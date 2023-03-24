Williamsport, Pa. — A McDonalds manager was assaulted with a 190-degree cup of coffee that a customer allegedly splashed onto her hand.

Johnathan Bradley Pace, 38, of Jersey Shore allegedly became irate in the drive-thru line when an employee at McDonalds asked him to pull forward on March 7 near the 1900 block of Lycoming Creek Road. Pace requested a refund for his two hamburgers and coffee, according to a manager, who attempted to explain to him the restaurant was short-staffed, police said.

The manager granted Pace's refund and requested he return the coffee. As she extended her hand through the drive-thru window, Pace “flicked” the coffee forward, causing the lid to pop off, according to the affidavit. The coffee spilled on the manager’s hand, causing burns.

Missing out on his refund, coffee, and hamburgers, Pace drove away from the McDonalds as the accuser called 911. Speaking with Officer Michael Engel, the manager provided a registration number for Pace’s vehicle.

Photographs were taken of the employee’s injuries before she left work for medical treatment, Engel said. She was able to identify Pace from a photograph, according to investigators.

“We were able to run the vehicle, it returned as a temporary registration for Blaise Alexander in Sunbury,” said Engel, who received confirmation from the dealership Pace owned the vehicle.

Pace was released from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail after being charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon is scheduled for March 29.

Docket sheet

