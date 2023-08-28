A rare “Super Blue Moon” will be lighting up the sky as August comes to a close.

This particular full moon is the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on Aug. 1., giving it the title “Super Blue Moon.”

A blue moon does not refer to the color of the moon. It is a term that defines a second full moon within a month.

Because this full Moon occurs near when the Moon is closest to the Earth (perigee), it would also be considered a super moon, according to NASA. Supermoons are normally bigger in appearance than an average moon.

From Tuesday night to Friday morning, the moon will appear full. It will be at its fullest on Wednesday at 9:36 p.m.

This full Moon is in the middle of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar, Safar in the Islamic calendar, and Elul in the Hebrew calendar, according to NASA.

Elul is a time of preparation for the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Customs include granting and asking forgiveness for others as well as beginning or ending all letters with the wish that the recipient will have a good year.

