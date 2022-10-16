Sunbury, Pa. — A 61-year-old Sunbury man is facing a slew of felony charges for allegedly raping and touching two minors.

Robert Houseknecht confessed to the 2002 and 2003 assault, telling police he knew it was wrong during an interview, police said. The two accusers spoke with Sunbury Police on Sept. 12, describing several incidents with Houseknecht.

One girl told Officer Dara Golden-Kieski that Houseknecht assaulted her when she was doing homework on a bed, according to the affidavit. Houseknecht began touching her before pulling down her shorts and having vaginal intercourse.

“[Accuser] said she told the defendant to stop, and he did not,” Golden-Kieski wrote.

Investigators spoke with Houseknecht on Sept. 13 at the Sunbury Police Department about the accusations. Houseknecht allegedly admitted to the incident and said he knew the teen was a juvenile at the time of the assault.

“Houseknecht admitted then [accuser] was seventeen years old, he had sexual intercourse with her one time,” Golden-Kieski wrote. “Houseknecht stated he did not know why he did that and his wife wanted to leave him after she found out what had happened.”

A second girl was also interviewed and came forward with more accusations, investigators said.

Houseknecht touched the juvenile six or seven times on her breasts and vagina at his residence near the 700 block of Susquehanna Avenue in 2002 through 2003, according to the affidavit. In one instance, Houseknecht used his fingers and mouth on the juvenile’s vagina, Golden-Kieski said.

“Houseknecht said when [second accuser] was fifteen or sixteen years old, he touched her body with his hand only,” Golden-Kieksi wrote.

The accuser told Houseknecht’s wife about the abuse twice and he was told to stop, police said.

“Houseknecht told your affiant that he did wrong and realizes he did wrong,” Golden-Kieski said.

Houseknecht was charged with several felonies in two cases filed through the office of Judge Michael Toomey in Sunbury.

Houseknecht was charged with first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault for the alleged touching of the second accuser.

Houseknecht was charged with first-degree felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault for the allegedly assault of the first accuser.

Following an arraignment on both sets of charges, Houseknecht was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled for face Judge Michael Toomey in Sunbury on Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

