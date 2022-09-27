Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man was arraigned on homicide charges today following an early-morning shooting outside a bar on Sunday.

Randy Chain Easton, 42, is accused of killing Joseph Rice during an argument near Laughter's Bar, 123 S. Third Street, around 2:30 a.m. Rice was armed with a machete when Easton fired at him several times with a 9 mm handgun, including a fatal shot to the back, police say.

According to charges:

Three women told police they'd gone to Laughter's Bar and met with Rice in the parking lot, where he was sitting in his car. The women say it appeared Rice had taken MCMA, or "Molly" and was agitated. He began waving a machete and eventually pushed one of the women up against his car and pushed the point of the blade to her nose.

Easton, who had an ongoing dispute with Rice, came outside the bar and the two started arguing. Easton pulled out a gun and when Rice begins running down Raspberry Avenue next to the bar. That's when Easton fired three shots at him, hitting him once in the back.

Surveillance video also confirmed what witnesses told police.

Easton was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of a crime, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at District Judge Michael Toomey's office on Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

