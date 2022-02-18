Sunbury, Pa. —A warrant was issued for a man allegedly living in Honduras after authorities in Sunbury charged him with several offenses that included corruption of minors and sexual assault.

Eutalio Ramos-Ortiz, 77, is accused of performing sexual acts against two minors aged between six and nine at the time of the alleged assaults authorities said were reported on Dec. 18, 2021. Ramos-Ortiz allegedly penetrated the minors with his fingers.

According to an affidavit, Ramos-Ortiz would make the minors perform “fashion shows” in their bathing suits. Ramos-Ortiz also allegedly made the minors apply “cream” to his genitals on several occasions.

These incidents, which both minors said happened several times, occurred as Ramos-Ortiz lived at a residence located near the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Sunbury Police.

Ramos-Ortiz was charged with several felonies that included first-degree aggravated indecent assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree corruption of minors. He was also charged with misdemeanors in first-degree indecent assault and indecent exposure.

