Montgomery, Pa. – An investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lycoming County led to the arrest of a Sunbury man for allegedly delivering suspected methamphetamine.

Lycoming County Detective Robert J. Anderson said in an Oct. 20 criminal complaint that Nathan A. Michael, 38, sold suspected methamphetamine to an undercover officer (UC).

Michael met the UC in the parking lot of Sheetz, 5676 U.S. Highway 15, Montgomery, on Oct. 20, Anderson said.

Michael allegedly gave one plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine to the undercover in exchange for $550 in prerecorded currency, according to the complaint.

The exchange was arranged via text message, the complaint stated.

The suspected methamphetamine weighed 8.27 grams but was not field tested due to officer safety concerns, Anderson said.

Michael was charged with one ungraded felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, and one third degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Michael was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $90,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Oct. 20.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Kemp on Oct. 23.

Docket sheet