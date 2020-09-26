A Muncy man was arrested for open lewdness after sunbathing nude in public, the Muncy Borough Police Department reported.

According to a Sept. 24 affidavit by Patrolman Eric Winters, Raymond W. Roth, 77, was naked on a common balcony in the 20 block of South Market Street, Muncy Borough, around 6:14 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Winters said he noticed Roth while patrolling the area in full uniform.

"Many people were out and about in cars, on foot and I could clearly see the mans penis fully exposed. I observed no clothes on the man. I saw no shirt, no pants and no articles of clothing," Winters wrote.

According to Winters, Roth had been drinking and admitted to being naked.

"[He] advised he likes the feeling of the sun bathing nude," Winters wrote.

Roth allegedly went inside and put clothes on after seeing the police car drive by, according to Winters.

Roth is charged with one misdemeanor count of open lewdness.