Watsontown, Pa. - A man who was employed at the Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation Center is facing summary charges of harassment for alleged actions against a female resident.

Watsontown Police report that Justin Imm, 35, of Watsontown, threw food and a pair of socks, which both struck the resident, on May 1.

The citation has been filed at the Office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton.