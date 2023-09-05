Davidson Township, Pa. — Water system improvements are underway in Sullivan County.

The county has received $777,500 in grant funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to make improvements in rural Sonestown Village, which has a failing sewer system that has reached the end of its lifespan.

The project funds will help complete phase 2 of the project, which includes installing low-pressure lines throughout the entire village to replace the deteriorating gravity system as well as making wastewater treatment upgrades to the plant.

The upgraded plant will provide advanced wastewater treatment in tanks designed to be 14 feet above grade and safe from the risk of flooding during high-water events. The village is along Muncy Creek, which experiences high-water events approximately every five years.

