Laporte, Pa. — Sullivan County has received grant funding for a new bus passenger shelter.

The shelter is part of the BeST Transportation service serving Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties. The County Commissioner has expressed enthusiasm for its handicap accessibility and safety.

“This Bus Stop project will help move forward our fixed route bus service here in Sullivan County,” said Darlene Fenton, Sullivan County Commissioner. “This will allow for a handicap accessible location for citizens to be able to safely wait for the bus. We are very excited. This will be the first bus stop in Sullivan County and it will be accessible to all.”

The grant funding totals $100,000 for this project. The new bus stop will service the fixed route services connecting Dushore to Mildred and Laporte.

“The Sullivan County Commissioners have worked diligently with BeST Transit to establish a Bus Passenger Shelter in Laporte. In rural Pennsylvania, these types of projects have a tremendous impact on our communities. I was pleased to support Sullivan County’s Multimodal grant funding request to make this project a reality,” commented State Rep. Hamm. “I was also pleased to support the Lycoming Mall Streetscape Project, which will continue the progress being made to redevelop that site from a dilapidated mall into a thriving neighborhood. I appreciate Senator Yaw’s strong advocacy for both projects.”

The grant comes from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which encourages economic development and safe, reliable transportation for Pennsylvanians. Funds may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets, and transit-oriented development.

