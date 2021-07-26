Montoursville -- On Thursday, July 22, Governor Tom Wolf joined PennDOT District 3 to acknowledge Sullivan County Maintenance Organization for reaching 4,000 days (11 years) without a disabling employee injury. Currently, this is the longest active streak of its kind in the Department.

A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.

“Sullivan County Maintenance Organization continues their dedication to a safe work environment that allows employees to return home each day injury-free,” Governor Wolf said. “I commend their efforts to maintain these safety standards which keep our employees safe.”

“This safety milestone shows the dedication Sullivan County employees have to safety 24/7 culture in the workplace,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, P.E., “Their focus to adhering to safety standards is commendable, as our employees are the department’s greatest resource.”

“Over the last ten years, Sullivan County employees have continued to impress me with their focus on safety standards,” said Sandra Tosca, District Executive for the department’s Montoursville-based District 3-0 region. “They realize that workplace injuries not only impact themselves, but everyone around them, including their families and co-workers.”

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to the tenets of safety.

“I’m extremely proud to be part of a team of men and women who embrace the department’s philosophy of safety, 24/7,” said Sullivan County Maintenance Manager Kenneth Pochatko. “This county makes accountability and responsibility for employees a priority.”