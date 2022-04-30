sullivan co penndot accident free days

PennDOT employees gathered to receive a commemorative sign for over 11 years without any debilitating accidents.

 PennDOT District 3

Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Sullivan County PennDOT has exceeded 4,304 days (11 years and 8 months) without a disabling employee injury, marking the longest active record across PennDOT departments.

A disabling injury is defined as any injury causing an employee to miss one or more days of work. 

“The on-going success of the Sullivan County employees to the safe work environment is an example to us all,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, P.E. “Their focus on safety 24/7 culture in the workplace protects our department’s greatest resource and allows employees to return from home each day injury-free.”

“Workplace injuries not only impact the employee injured, but those around and close to them, including their families and co-workers,” said District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E., “This milestone is outstanding and shows their dedication and focus on safety 24/7.”

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to the concepts of safety.

“This team impresses me every day with their philosophy of safety, 24/7,” said Sullivan County Maintenance Manager Kenneth Pochatko. “This county makes accountability and responsibility for employees a priority and I am proud to be a part of this team.”

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.