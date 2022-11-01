sullivan county penndot safety 4500

PennDOT Sullivan County Maintenance Organization members pose with a sign marking 4,500 disabling-injury-free days on Oct. 10, 2022. Sullivan County's crew holds the current, ongoing record for most consecutive accident-free days.

 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Sullivan County, Pa. — A Sullivan County Maintenance Organization made it over 12 years without a disabling injury on the job.

PennDOT celebrated the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization's continued commitment to safety this October.

Early in the month, on Oct. 10, the Organization reached 4,500 days (12 years, 8 months) without a disabling employee injury.

Sullivan County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT's District 3, holds the current and ongoing record for the most consecutive disabling-injury-free days. A disabling injury is defined as any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.

“I want to congratulate Sullivan County Maintenance Organization on their continued success,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Their focus on safety in the workplace protects our greatest resource, PennDOT employees, and allows employees to return home each day injury-free. Your achievement is an example to us all.”

“Workplace injuries not only impact the employee injured, but those around and close to them, including their families and co-workers,” said District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E., “This outstanding achievement by the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization shows how teamwork helps to ensure a safe work environment for everyone.”

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to the concepts of safety.

“This organization is committed to safety, 24/7,” said Sullivan County Maintenance Manager Kenneth Pochatko. “They make accountability and responsibility for employees at all levels a priority and continue to perform at high levels year-round regardless of any obstacles. We are proud of their continued success”.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.