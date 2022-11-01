Sullivan County, Pa. — A Sullivan County Maintenance Organization made it over 12 years without a disabling injury on the job.

PennDOT celebrated the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization's continued commitment to safety this October.

Early in the month, on Oct. 10, the Organization reached 4,500 days (12 years, 8 months) without a disabling employee injury.

Sullivan County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT's District 3, holds the current and ongoing record for the most consecutive disabling-injury-free days. A disabling injury is defined as any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.

“I want to congratulate Sullivan County Maintenance Organization on their continued success,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Their focus on safety in the workplace protects our greatest resource, PennDOT employees, and allows employees to return home each day injury-free. Your achievement is an example to us all.”

“Workplace injuries not only impact the employee injured, but those around and close to them, including their families and co-workers,” said District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E., “This outstanding achievement by the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization shows how teamwork helps to ensure a safe work environment for everyone.”

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to the concepts of safety.

“This organization is committed to safety, 24/7,” said Sullivan County Maintenance Manager Kenneth Pochatko. “They make accountability and responsibility for employees at all levels a priority and continue to perform at high levels year-round regardless of any obstacles. We are proud of their continued success”.

