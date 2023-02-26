Dushore, Pa. — Approaching eight years in office, Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone said it is time to pass the reins to someone new.

“I ran to be able to help people. For people who don't have a voice,” Iannone said, who owned Colley Pub in Dushore and was employed by Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative prior to her election in 2016.

The Mattern Building, in Mildred, was converted into a multi-purpose facility with a kitchen, meeting rooms for public use, cooking classes, 4H programs, a food pantry, and space for Penn State Extension.

“We were able to get a USDA grant to refurbish the old shoe factory,” Iannone stated. “To me that is probably my biggest accomplishment. We've done a million other things but it seems like they were a million years ago.”

Despite efforts to lobby the federal government, commissioners were unable to retain Head Start programs in Sullivan County, her biggest regret.

“We tried really hard, which was totally unfortunate for our kids but it had to do with the rules with how funding goes to Head Start programs throughout the country, and that wasn't easy to change,” she said.

Diversity in outdoor recreation makes Sullivan County unique. Iannone said commissioners are working to expand that.

The county received a DCNR grant to study the issue and identify ways to promote economic development.

An avid bicyclist, Iannone is happy Sullivan County is hosting Grinduro, an international cycling event, for a second year and that the county is working on a 400 mile gravel bicycle ride.

“We've been working to bring that to fruition. We already have the route developed in conjunction with surrounding counties,” said Iannone.

Despite small size and population, Iannone hinted Sullivan County is no different compared to other counties but relies on manpower from them

“We have the same issues, just maybe on a smaller scale. Drug addiction, elections, children and youth. We just don't have many people,” she said.

According to the 2020 census, Sullivan County’s population decreased to 5,840 but Iannone stated her belief the census was not performed accurately. She said county leaders approached the Census Bureau to make their opinions known.

“Most of the Northern Tier felt the same way,” said Iannone, who claimed census workers would visit homes multiple times but not other residences. “There was a lot of conflict when the census was taken.”

An increase of property sales in Sullivan County at the height of the pandemic plus an influx in student population, she said, does not reflect census data.

“I don't believe the census was accurate. We had a lot of new families moving in,” she said.

With population data in question, Iannone said despite that, the county is addressing long-term needs to ensure Sullivan County is up-to-date on infrastructure through $1.1 million of funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

According to Iannone, part of that funding is going to stream bank stabilization to alleviate potential flooding in Sonestown. She said you cannot completely prevent flooding but potential damage will be lessened and is an ongoing project as long as funding holds out.

“That's what we've been working towards,” said Iannone. “Upgrading the emergency communications system with ARPA funds and building other communications infrastructure to help with EMS and fire service. That has a bigger reach.”

As COVID-19 vaccines became available, Iannone said people worked together running vaccine clinics when they were hard to come by.

“It was super helpful for our citizens. We gave out every ounce of product we could,” Iannone said. “We had a lot of citizen volunteers and help during that time, so I was pretty proud of our people.”

Iannone has been working to end the opioid epidemic in Sullivan County.

“It's prevention, education and trying to get people treatment,” she said, noting transportation is an issue. “Sometimes people need treatment or help and they may not have a car or access to go and get treatment.”

The opioid crisis affects more than just the individual, Iannone said. Sullivan County is set to receive $1 million over the next 18 years through a settlement and Iannone hopes that money will go toward hiring a case manager to guide individuals through the system aimed at recovery.

“People lose their health insurance, don't have a place to live, you just get out of jail. You can tell people what to do, but how do they do it? It's not just about getting out of jail,” she said. “You don't want to go back into the same environment like when you were an active user.”

Iannone said the goal is to set people up to succeed. “Right now people are not set up for success. If you're in the judicial system, where do you go?”

Affirming her faith in the elections system, lawsuits stemming from 2020 have been an issue over individual complaints. Iannone said cheating an election is next to impossible.

“It's sad that it's come to the point where people don't trust elections. People working these elections are your neighbors and friends that you trust for everything else, but you don't trust to run an election? I find it baffling,” she continued.

Iannone said you can recount numbers but if one loses an election, they simply lose. She said election directors across the state have been resigning over hostile work environments and election workers take their jobs seriously.

“When I lost an election I didn't claim fraud, I lost. With any sport you have winners and losers. Just because you don't like the results doesn’t mean there's fraud,” said Iannone.

The system is bulletproof and secure, she said. Iannone thanked election workers for their commitment.

As for a successor, Iannone said if you want to get involved in public service you should go for it.

“You don't know unless you try. There's a lot of good we can do to help people if you want to give back to the community and help your fellow citizens,” she stated.

Upon leaving office in January 2024, Iannone plans to bicycle from San Diego to St. Augustine then travel to Africa to support women’s cycling. She hopes something relative to her interests comes along in the form of a paid or volunteer role.

“It's been a great honor to have this job and to try and make a difference for the people of Sullivan County,” said Iannone.

