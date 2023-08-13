More people died from suicide in the United States last year than ever before, reported the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After a period of decline in 2019 and 2020, suicide deaths took a turn by rising approximately 5% in the United States in 2021. The new estimates for 2022 indicate a further rise, with suicide deaths climbing from 48,183 in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 in 2022, marking an increase of about 2.6%.

“Nine in ten Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why. One life lost to suicide is one too many. Yet too many people still believe asking for help is a sign of weakness,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy echoed these sentiments, describing mental health as the public health and societal challenge of our time.

“Far too many people and their families are suffering and feeling alone,” said Murthy. “These numbers are a sobering reminder of how urgent it is that we further expand access to mental health care, address the root causes of mental health struggles, and recognize the importance of checking on and supporting one another. If you or a loved one are in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please know that your life matters and that you are not alone. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help.”

CDC's Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program has announced funding for 24 programs aimed at implementing and evaluating a public health approach to suicide prevention. These efforts focus on populations that are disproportionately affected by suicide.

To help protect individuals at risk of suicide and provide support during crises, the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline recommend five essential steps. These steps emphasize the importance of promoting mental well-being, staying connected, supporting individuals in seeking help, sharing stories of hope and recovery, and advocating for mental health awareness and resources.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org. Connect with a trained crisis counselor 24/7/365.

