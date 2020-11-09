Loganton, Pa. – After announcing on Saturday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Sugar Valley Rural Charter School will be closed today for deep cleaning.

The school was informed that a staff member tested positive for the virus on Nov. 7, CEO Tracie Kennedy said in a letter to SVRCS families.

Families of students who were in close proximity to the teacher for 15 minutes or more will be contacted to discuss quarantine plans, Kennedy said on Saturday.

"As previously planned, the SVRCS campus will be closed this Monday, November 9 for deep cleaning," Kennedy wrote.

The school will reopen for students tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 10.