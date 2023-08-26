Berwick, Pa. — A woman attacked her girlfriend with a potted plant, causing a bloody head injury, police say.

Jaylah Murry, 22, allegedly smashed a large succulent pot against her girlfriend's head while the couple was arguing at their apartment on West Front Street on July 3.

Police were called to the home just before 11 p.m. and found the injured woman sitting on the steps of the residence holding her young child. She was bleeding heavily from a large gash on the back of the head and had blood on her arms, face, and neck.

EMTs said they suspected the woman was suffering from a serious closed-head injury in addition to the large open cut, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres.

They'd gotten into an argument earlier that night and Murry pushed her off the bed, the alleged victim told police. She tried to leave the apartment, but Murry wouldn't let her; instead, Murry hit her with a glass before grabbing the succulent pot and smashing it on her girlfriend's head.

Torres noted there was trail of blood coming from the bedroom to the living room.

Murry, West Front Street, was charged with aggravated and simple assault, and harassment.

Docket sheet

