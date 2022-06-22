Juniata County, Pa. — The substitute teacher, who was also an assistant track coach at Juniata High School, is accused of kissing a student in July of 2021.

During an interview with police at the end of April, authorities said the juvenile also accused Peyton William Harris, 20, of Mifflintown of being in possession of several nude photos and a video of them.

A search warrant was executed on Harris’ cell phone after investigators spoke with him on April 30.

Images of naked juveniles and video of two juveniles engaged in sexual intercourse were discovered on Harris’ cell phone, police said. During an interview with investigators, Harris admitted he purchased alcohol with a fake ID and gave it to the accuser and two other juveniles on the night in question.

Evidence of the images and videos were discovered on Snapchat after police executed the search warrant on Harris’ device. According to the affidavit, the images and video were consistent with stories from Harris and the accuser.

Investigating officers said they discovered Harris had sent the images and video to people on the social media platform.

“Multiple nude photographs of (accuser) were also discovered in the requested records; records that show these items were also sent to various Snapchat users on various dates,” investigators wrote in an affidavit.

A long list of charges included three felony charges of pornographic computer sex acts, dissemination of child sex acts, and child pornography. Those charges also included misdemeanors that ranged from corruption of minors to selling or furnishing liquor to minors, and invasion of privacy.

Court records show Harris is being held on $100,000 monetary bail, which he posted after an arraignment on June 21. Harris will appear in court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing.

