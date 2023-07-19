There has been a significant turnover in Pennsylvania schools' principal positions, according to a recent Penn State study.

Between the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, approximately 15.4% of principals decided to leave their positions, marking a 4.2% increase compared to previous records.

Another study from May 20203 by Dr. Ed Fuller showed high rates of Pa. teachers leaving their profession.

“My recent study of Pennsylvania revealed that teacher attrition increased 1.5 percentage points from 2022 to 2023; this was the greatest increase on record and has led to the highest recorded teacher attrition,” Dr. Ed Fuller said in the Penn State's Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis introduction.

“Little attention, however, has focused on the shortage of principals or post-pandemic principal attrition. This lack of attention has occurred despite principals having substantial impacts on teacher turnover, school climate, and a range of student outcomes,” he added.

In the year 2022-2023 alone, a total of 463 educators stepped down from their roles as principals.

Out of these individuals, 250 found employment in other positions within the Pennsylvania public education system. Almost one-third of these educators secured jobs in managerial and leadership roles.

It was also observed in the study that poorer school districts experienced higher attrition rates. In Pennsylvania, the principal attrition rate in the poorest districts reached 14.2%, while the wealthiest districts reported a slightly lower rate of 12.7%.

