Beech Creek, Pa. — A 17-year-old student at Central Mountain High School allegedly made threats to bring a gun to school, police said.

The juvenile male student was reported to the authorities on Oct. 20 around 3:15 p.m. for threatening to bring a gun to the high school the next day. While school staff searched him for a weapon, they found marijuana and tobacco in his possession.

Police said they found no threat to students or staff, but charged the male juvenile with terroristic threats and possession of marijuana and tobacco on school grounds.

