Shamokin students attending tonight’s home football game versus Central Mountain will not be permitted to walk around the stadium, but rather be required to remain in the bleachers, according to a post from the Shamokin Area Athletics Facebook page

This new requirement seemingly stems from a fight amongst students which occurred during the last home football game on the night Sept. 9 versus Mifflinburg.

At this point, it is unclear whether this requirement applies only to Shamokin students or to visiting students as well. The area behind the visitors' bleachers will be blocked and off limits to walking.

The new rule will be in effect for the other remaining two home games on Sept. 30 versus Shikellamy and Oct. 21 versus Nanticoke.

