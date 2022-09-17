Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say.

BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger.

Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in the recording as biology professor, Dr. Karl Henry. The recording appeared to have been made without Henry’s consent,

Bachinger contacted Meier, who allegedly admitted he sent the emails, saying he had a duty “as a Mandatory Reporter, as a student, and former law enforcement officer” to report these kinds of injustices. He also reportedly told police he had gotten Henry’s permission to record the conversation using a device that was “mutually agreed upon,” although he refused to say what that was.

"If I'm going to be charged, just charge me," Meier said.

Meier said Dr. Heather Feldhaus, dean of graduate studies, had requested the recordings, but when police interviewed her, she denied any such request.

Henry also denied giving Meier permission to record their conversation. He showed police an electronic calendar that had a March meeting with Meier on his schedule. The meeting was over Meier’s lack of attendance and a missed quiz, Henry explained.

Meier, Essex Fells, NJ, was charged with a felony communications violation for the secret recording. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Docket sheet

