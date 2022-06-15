Shamokin, Pa. — An 18-old-student became irate when security staff at Shamokin High School discovered a knife in his backpack after a metal detector was set off on the morning of May 26.

Shamokin police were called after security officers informed Brian Keith Olszewski, 18, of Shamokin to go to the office. According to witnesses who spoke with authorities at the school, Olszewski became angry and "flipped out" on several people.

Olszewski told security staff he had not gotten much sleep the night prior, police said. Authorities said he handed over the folding knife before becoming aggressive and cursing.

No bail was listed for Olszewski, who is scheduled to meet with Judge John Gembic on July 12 for a preliminary hearing. Court records show Olszewski was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possessing weapons on school property.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.