Lock Haven, Pa. -- PennDOT has announced that a streetscaping project in Lock Haven will begin on August 3. Crews will be on East Church Street (Route 150), which is a one-way street. The work zone will stretch from Bellefonte Avenue to Grove Street.

Work on the project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control, state Department of Health guidelines, and a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

Crews will begin working on the right side of the street. Drivers may encounter flaggers and lane restrictions, but at least one lane will remain open to traffic during work hours. Lane restrictions will be lifted when work is not taking place.

Overall work on this project includes excavation, new cement concrete sidewalk, brick sidewalk, curbing, inlet and pipe replacement, paving, and miscellaneous items.

The work is expected to continue through November. M and B Services, LLC of Clarion is the contractor on this $1 million project. Work will be weather and schedule dependent.