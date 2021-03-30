Williamsport, Pa. – City police allege that a 26-year-old Williamsport man strangled a woman and confined her to a bedroom for hours against her will.

Toyrel James Pinkney, 26, is accused by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Ericka M. Heath of strangling a woman in the 700 block of West Edwin St. around 6:40 a.m. on March 21.

"Upon arriving at the residence, I saw a black female standing in the window of the second floor apartment. The female looked distressedand was still on the phone with Lycoming County Communication Center (LCCC)," Heath wrote.

The female told the 911 dispatcher that she was not able to leave the room.

When a police knocked on the door, Pinkney eventually answered and denied any issues, Heath said. He said he'd retrieve a child from inside the residence to show police that he was okay, according to the report.

"I saw the female in the window again and waving to us to come inside. Pinkney turned off the light of the room she was in and returned with a small child in his hands," Heath wrote.

When asked about the female inside, Pinkney reportedly said, "She doesn't want to talk to you, she didn't call you."

According to the report, the female continued to wave for police to enter and they eventually did "due to her distressed mannerisms and information from LCCC."

When they finally made contact with the woman, she had a bloody lip and bruising on her ribs.

She told police Pinkney put her in a choke hold during an argument and then locked her inside her bedroom for multiple hours.

"Pinkney punched her repeated in the ribs and stomach area. [The female] also stated Pinkney struck her in the face with an unknown object, causing a bloody lip," Heath wrote.

The woman told police that Pinkney broke the bedroom door when she attempted to lock herself inside.

Pinkney is charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count each of unlawful restraint, simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.

He was confined to Lycoming County Prison on March 21 in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, which he posted through a bondsman on March 24.