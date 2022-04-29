Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police said a man admitted to putting his hand around the neck of a person he was arguing with on April 25.

Officers responded to an incident near the 700 block of N. Seventh Street and immediately made contact with Adbur-Rahim Harper, 29, of Sunbury.

Harper allegedly admitted the argument became physical at one point and he put a hand on the accuser’s neck.

Authorities observed redness on the front side of the accuser’s neck as they spoke away from Harper. According to the report, the accuser was visibly upset, but told officers that they “never believed that he [Harper] would hurt her” during the argument.

Harper was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and two second-degree misdemeanors that included simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was also given a summary harassment charge.

A preliminary hearing for Harper is scheduled with Michael Toomey on May 10. A monetary bail of $100,000 was set on April 25 by Toomey.

Harper is currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.