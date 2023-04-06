Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her spare bedroom, according to police.

The woman called police at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28 after she woke and realized a strange woman was asleep in her spare room. She was walking to the bathroom when she noticed some shoes had been pulled out of the closet in the other bedroom, she told Bloomsburg Officer Melanie Beck. No one stays in that room, she added.

When Beck arrived at the woman's Glenn Avenue apartment, she found Cortney Harker Sandrin, 30, asleep in a pile of clothes and shoes she had pulled out of the owner's closet. After waking her, Sandrin admitted she had gotten cold the night before while she was walking around and went into the woman's apartment simply because the woman's door was unlocked.

She told Beck she lives on West Third Street in Bloomsburg, but couldn't explain why she didn't sleep at her own house. A search turned up a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, a grinder, and a scale.

In a March 8 preliminary hearing at District Judge Russell Lawton's office, Sandrin pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket sheet

