Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly appeared on a woman’s porch several times throughout April and May.

Randy Logan, 62, of Williamsport was recorded five different times on the porch of the home located near the 800 block of W. Fourth Street. He was seen at the home on April 30, May 1, 9, and twice on May 12 at different times of the day and night, police said.

Logan allegedly appeared on April 23 for the first time, according to the homeowner. He came back the next day. A camera was installed on April 26, Officer Brandon Wheeler said.

Logan knocked on the woman’s door and peered through her window, according to Wheeler. He also pressed his ear to the window to listen inside, he added. The constant appearances rattled the homeowner, who left her home for a week, arrest papers say. She didn't know him beyond a short conversation they'd recently had at the park, and hadn't invited him to her home.

Logan was charged with stalking, loitering, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for May 15.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.