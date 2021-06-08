As the Northeast continues to bake under the first heat wave of the season, AccuWeather forecasters say some relief is in sight thanks to the expected development of showers and thunderstorms.

It felt like the middle of summer in parts of the region this past weekend. New York City's Central Park finally reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit and higher Sunday afternoon for the first time in 2021.

Several record high temperatures were broken both Saturday and Sunday across the region, with Sunday being the most impressive so far in most areas.

Newark, New Jersey, led the way by soaring to 97 F Sunday, knocking the previous record of 94 from 2010 out of the park. Queens, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, followed with record-breaking highs of 95 in both locations.

Monday's temperatures have generally been similar to top off the three-day heat wave in cities from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

A heat wave is considered three days or more in a row with high temperatures of 90 degrees or greater for the Northeast region, as defined by the National Weather Service.

"Temperature departures will average 12 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through Tuesday," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. Record highs from Burlington to Boston will be challenged.

Two changes from the weekend to the early week, however, are the increase in humidity and the return of thunderstorms.

Humidity levels were lagging behind the surge in temperatures this past weekend. That began to change on Monday with an uptick in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and, to some extent, the Atlantic Ocean.

The humidity will definitely add a level of discomfort to the heat moving forward through the middle of the week.

Perspiration will not evaporate as quickly and people with respiratory problems may have more difficulty with the higher humidity levels and ongoing warmth compared to the weekend.

The more humid conditions will make isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms more likely across the Northeast early this week, which should help keep temperatures a few degrees lower than where they were this past weekend when most areas stayed dry, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected in cities such as Pittsburgh and D.C. on Monday, which will kickstart the downward trend of temperature throughout the week.

"Atmospheric ingredients will still keep unseasonably hot conditions in place throughout the region, however, making it feel like the middle of the summer through the midweek," Sadvary said. Some cities can even continue to register high temperatures up to 90 degrees.

Residents of Philadelphia can expect a high in the lower 90s on Monday, as storms aren't anticipated to arrive until Monday night there. Afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for Syracuse, New York, on Monday, but temperatures in the city can soar to the lower 90s regardless.

"Given the enhanced moisture in the atmosphere, uncomfortably humid air is expected to linger throughout the region as well," said Sadvary. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees in some spots each afternoon.

Baltimore is one of those locations, with an afternoon RealFeel® Temperature of 100 F expected Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon RealFeel temps will likely remain in the upper 90s.

"This can lead to an increased risk of dehydration and heat-related illness, especially during strenuous outdoor activity," Sadvary said.

AccuWeather forecasters urge residents to take necessary precautions to check car backseats and to not leave children or pets in hot cars.

As the week continues, particularly heavy rain is headed to places like the Ohio Valley Tuesday and Wednesday.

"High pressure over the western Atlantic will lead to frequent showers and thunderstorms from the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley," said Pastelok.

An area of thunderstorms will stall and bring flooding downpours to the Gulf Coast and Southeast Monday, first from eastern Texas to Georgia, then into the Ohio Valley Tuesday. By Wednesday, the stormy conditions will stretch from Arkansas to southern Ohio.

These storms are expected to be very slow-moving, allowing several rounds of downpours to fall on a concentrated area, increasing the risk for flooding.

Those weary of the hot and muggy weather can look forward to the weekend.

"A bit of relief in the heat and humidity will arrive toward the end of the week as a cold front passes through the Northeast," Sadvary said.

This change is expected to bring back seasonable conditions by the weekend.

"This cool front will shift south, extending from the Ohio Valley to the Carolinas at the end of the week and into the weekend," Pastelok said.

New York City, which generally reports high temperatures in the upper 70s in early June, is expected to dive over 20 degrees from last Sunday's 92 F to near 70 this Friday. Boston, which soared to 94 F on Sunday, is anticipated to have high temperatures only in the upper 60s on Friday.

The Northeast will be mainly dry with low humidity and cool nights, according to Pastelok.

There are more temperature fluctuations on the way, however.

Next week, temperatures in the Northeast can start low, then trend higher ahead of another cool front dropping south from Canada, according to Pastelok. Warmer air will quickly arrive on a westerly flow.