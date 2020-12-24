Those hoping for a white Christmas in much of New England and the mid-Atlantic are likely to have their hopes dashed at the last minute even after a major storm dumped over a foot of snow in some locations just a week ago. Forecasters are also warning of more serious weather threats, including flooding rain and high winds, with an upcoming storm that will press into the East on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Unlike the storm last week, which had a fresh supply of Arctic air to tap, strong southerly winds will draw in warmer air from the south ahead of the system set to arrive in the East late this week. The upcoming storm is predicted to unleash rain that will eat away at the existing snow cover in New England and the coastal mid-Atlantic. The rainfall can add a tremendous amount of weight to areas that were recently buried by up to 3-4 feet of snow in parts of New York state and northern Pennsylvania.

The storm will unleash “extreme weather Christmas Eve” in the East, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, “Make sure you’re ready for that," he warned.

"The rapidly melting snow, which contains approximately 1-3 inches of water will combine with an anticipated 1-3 inches of rain and locally higher amounts from the storm from Christmas Eve to early Christmas Day," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

In some cases, 3-6 inches of water can be released on the landscape in a matter of several hours.

The anticipated rainfall, even without the added liquid from melting snow cover, would be heavy enough to trigger flooding in urban and poor drainage areas. The combination of rain and melting snow is expected to cause small streams to rise rapidly and major street flooding due to storm drains that are clogged with piles of snow. A somewhat delayed rise is likely on water levels of the major rivers as well, which could put low-lying areas that are not protected by levees at risk for flooding into this weekend.

But, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, not all of the snow will melt everywhere.

There is the danger of roof collapses, especially in parts of northern Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York state, or anywhere in the Northeast, where last week's storm dropped from 30 to 44 inches of snow. In these snowbound locations, temperatures may rise only to several degrees above freezing. The snow will tend to act like a sponge and absorb the rainfall. The added weight of the snow and rain could push some weak, flat roofs to the point of failure. One square foot of 6 inches of water weighs about 31.2 pounds.

Adding to the misery created by the excessive rainfall will be high winds along with the storm's arrival.

"Winds are forecast to gust between 50 and 60 mph over a broad area from eastern North Carolina to Maine," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DeSilva said.

"An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 80 mph can occur in some coastal areas and is most likely on Long Island, New York, and along the southern coast of New England from the late day to the early nighttime hours on Christmas Eve," DeSilva said, adding that the minimal threshold for a hurricane is sustained winds of 74 mph.

Winds this strong can not only send trash cans and holiday decorations sailing through neighborhoods as dangerous projectiles, but trees can be knocked over in the high winds and pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians. Regional to widespread power outages are anticipated along the mid-Atlantic coast and in New England from this storm.

"This could evolve into a dangerous situation where there is significant property damage and there are trees crashing down onto streets and into homes from Long Island to southern New England," AccuWeather's northeastern weather expert Dave Dombek said.

It is possible that the power may stay out in some neighborhoods for days after the winds subside, which could mean a cold, dark Christmas for some people.

The strong southerly winds from the storm will tend to push Atlantic Ocean, bay and sound waters northward, which forecasters warned will lead to above-normal tides and the risk of coastal flooding in the Northeast during the afternoon on Christmas Eve to Christmas morning.

Similar to last week's storm, this storm has the potential to bring severe weather in parts of the Southeast states.

Heavy, gusty and isolated severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out along the upper Gulf Coast from late Wednesday to Wednesday night. The most likely time for severe weather is from the daylight hours on Christmas Eve to the first part of Christmas Eve night.

"We believe the severe weather threat on Christmas Eve is likely to extend from northern Florida to southeastern Virginia with the potential for blinding downpours, strong wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes," Rayno said.

"Perhaps the greatest threat for a couple of tornadoes with this particular storm is in eastern North Carolina due to how the atmosphere is likely to be stacked from the surface to aloft," Rayno added.

There is the potential for localized severe weather to reach the central counties of the Florida Peninsula during the night on Christmas Eve, including areas that were ransacked by multiple damaging tornadoes that struck the Tampa area last Wednesday.

Strong winds are also anticipated on the backside of the storm in the East, especially over the southern and central Appalachians as colder air rushes in later Thursday to Christmas Day. Sporadic power outages are possible as a result. Gusts over the ridges and through the gaps in the mountains can approach 60 mph.

The colder side of the storm will be almost as dramatic as the warm side in terms of a sweep of colder air, a period of snow for some areas and a rapid freezeup for many locations.

Dangers of a different kind will linger after the storm passes. Where waterlogged snow remains on roofs, emergency exits, sidewalks and storm drains, as well as around fire hydrants, it could freeze solid as cold air races in on the back side of the storm. Forecasters are urging people to clear the snow ahead of the storm, where it is safe to do so, since the snow will be much lighter and easier to move before it becomes saturated.

Motorists and pedestrians venturing out from the eastern parts of the Ohio Valley to the southern and central Appalachians and the Great Lakes region should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Surfaces can transition from wet to slushy, icy and covered with snow in a matter of an hour or two with this storm.

In the storm's wake, the overall weather pattern is forecast to take a brief break as cold air sprawls and settles over the Eastern states with a brief period of lake-effect snow in the traditional locations, but two storms could bring the potential for some wintry or mixed precipitation next week.