Williamsport, Pa. — Here are some of the stories to look for heading into the Williamsport City Council meeting tonight.

River Valley Transit Authority board approvals

One of the major agenda items for Thursday’s council meeting is the possible confirmation of four of the five board seats for the new RVTA board.

The new authority and board is meant to separate the operation of River Valley Transit from the city of Williamsport in the wake of recent controversies.

Related reading: City Council passes ordinance to form River Valley Transit Authority

The individuals looking to be confirmed are Max Moore, Trisha Marty, Richard Staimin, and Chuck Crews.

One board seat would remain unfilled if all the others are approved.

UHY Advisors firm possibly providing oversight on Williamsport’s American Rescue Plan Act funds

The other big agenda item up for approval is whether the accounting firm UHY advisors will be handling duties for oversight and advisement on how the city of Williamsport uses its ARPA funding.

The contract, if approved, would be for 3 years and $85,000 annually.

Hiring Bassett Engineering to inspect street paving and concrete work done this summer

One of the other things to look toward is the possible hiring of Bassett Engineering of Montoursville to provide oversight on Williamsport’s upcoming road work. This is scheduled go in front of the board tonight.

The contract would be for a total of $46,318.

Peters Consulting designing Brandon Park baseball field

One last thing to track is the possibility that Peters Consultants of Bloomsburg, an architectural firm, will design the two baseball fields in Brandon Park.

The design proposal is all encompassing and would include designing a drainage system for the fields.

If approved, the design work will cost the city $25,250.



