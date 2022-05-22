Philadelphia, Pa. —A goal from Loyalsock graduate Brady Dowell stunned Philadelphia Lonestars II during a contest against Williamsport City Lions FC Sunday.
One day after taking over the top spot in the league standings, Williamsport delivered the 1-0 victory thanks to Dowell’s efforts.
Alastair Stark stopped five attempts from the Lonestars II to post a clean sheet in the victory. Williamsport will hit the road to take on CD Catrachos PA May 29 before returning home for back-to-back games the following weekend.
