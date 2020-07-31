Williamsport/Lock Haven, Pa. -- Millions of Americans fall victim to identity theft each year. Bank statements, credit card statements, and tax records are just a few documents containing sensitive information that criminals can use to access your personal information.

To help combat identity theft, Horizon Federal Credit Union is hosting two Shred Day events to securely destroy documents onsite. The event is free and open to the public. The first Shred Day will take place on Saturday, August 1 at Horizon's branch at 1007 East Third St. in Williamsport. The second Shred Day will take place on Saturday, August 15 at the Horizon branch at 217 W. Bald Eagle St. in Lock Haven.

The shredding company Shred-It will be onsite both days from 9 a.m. to noon to securely shred documents.

“Taking the necessary steps to protect your identity has never been more important than it is right now,” said Horizon CEO & President Justin Howard. “Horizon is excited to bring this free event to our community to provide individuals a convenient option to securely destroy their personal documents.”

Details regarding what materials can be accepted is available at Horizon’s website, www.horizonfcu.org.