Lewisburg, Pa. — A brand-new 2021 Ford Bronco was stolen from a local car dealership and later discovered in Ohio, according to a release from State Police in Milton.

The perpetrator, who is only listed as “known” in the release, allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into the front doors of Blaise Alexander Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep of Lewisburg, on Jan. 5, causing extensive damage.

The suspect then abandoned that vehicle at the scene of the crash and left in a stolen Bronco after locating keys.

The person allegedly forced their way through a window at the 1st National Bank on Ziegler Road. While inside, State Police said they stole cash.

Law enforcement in Ohio located the stolen Bronco after it was entered into the CLEAN/NIC as stolen. According to the release, police stopped the vehicle after it was reported for erratic driving.

Authorities said the person responsible was taken into custody in Ohio and criminally charged. The person will be charged in Union County, according to State Police.