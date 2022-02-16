Williamsport, Pa. — State Police said a woman reported her car stolen after she allegedly watched someone pull out of a parking spot from her apartment window.

Timothy Andrew Savage, 32, of Hughesville was stopped outside a Sheetz in Muncy on the evening of Feb. 6 after authorities located the vehicle. Several items that belonged to Savage were allegedly discovered inside the car.

“Timothy told me that he in fact took the vehicle from the above-mentioned location and operated it to the location where he was found to be in possession of the vehicle,” Trooper Ronald Barrett wrote in an affidavit.

According to the report, Savage sent the accuser several text messages that indicated he would take the vehicle. The witness told authorities after she heard a car horn beeping in the parking lot by her apartment, she looked out to see the vehicle being driven away.

Savage was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both third-degree felonies.

Court records show along with those felonies, several misdemeanors were also charged against Savage. Those included second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Savage is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. A non-monetary condition was added to his bail on Feb. 16 during a preliminary hearing.

Authorities said Savage’s licenses is suspended for a DUI related offense.

