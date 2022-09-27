Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center.

The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.

Trooper Matthew Chamberlain was contacted by an employee with the corporation on Nov. 5, who said they were in possession of a title for the vehicle. Howlett provided the employee with the title along with a forged bill of sale for the vehicle, Chamberlain said.

“Howlett deceived [employee] into believing he was the rightful owner of the vehicle,” Chamberlain wrote.

Howlett was later identified through a photo lineup by the employee, who estimated the vehicle’s scrap to be approximately $400.

Howlett was charged with theft and receiving stolen property during a preliminary arraignment on Sept. 15 with Judge William Solomon. Both are third-degree felonies.

Howlett posted $15,000 unsecured bail after the hearing and was released from custody. He will appear on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing with Judge Solomon.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.