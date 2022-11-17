Sunbury, Pa. — A Northumberland woman, already convicted of drug charges in 2009, was found with a stolen handgun last month.

Lindsey Nicole Rebuck was charged with several felonies when authorities received reports for a stolen firearm. An accuser reported Rebuck had taken the weapon on Oct. 16 and spoke with officer Trey Kurtz the same day, according to the report.

The 34-year-old Rebuck drove to the property near the 90 block of N. Eighth Street as police spoke with the accuser, Kurtz said. Officers took Rebuck into custody and explained she was being accused of stealing a firearm.

Rebuck admitted the firearm was inside the trunk of a Camry that belonged to her, Kurtz said. She consented to officers searching the vehicle.

Inside the truck of the Camry was a black Springfield .40 firearm. Kurtz verified it was the stolen weapon. Rebuck was then taken to the Sunbury Police Station.

Kurtz discovered that Rebuck had pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2009. Due to the conviction, she was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

Rebuck was charged with second-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Rebuck posted $2,500 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Rebuck was originally scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on Nov. 1. That preliminary hearing was continued and she will appear on Dec. 27.

Docket sheet

